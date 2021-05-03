Scum's Wish Manga Creator Ranks in Chainsaw Man Character Popularity Poll

Scum's Wish manga creator Mengo Yokoyari received two votes in Chainsaw Man 's first character popularity poll. Yokoyari ranked 121st overall.

The manga creator made an amused reference to the result by setting her profile picture on Twitter as a white screen reading "No Image," reflecting how she was represented in the character poll results.

Yokoyari is a fan of the series and has previously tweeted fan art and reactions to plot developments during the series' run.

The poll received 231,201 votes in total. The five top-voted characters were Power (35,268), Makima (27,224), Aki Hayakawa (25,704), Reze (19,079), and Denji (18,302).

Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Chainsaw Man manga debuted in Weekly Shonen Jump in December 2018. The manga ended its first part, the "Kōan" (Public Safety) arc, in Weekly Shonen Jump on December 15. The second part of Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Chainsaw Man manga will feature the manga's "Gakkō-hen" (School Arc) and will feature Denji going to school. The manga is getting a television anime adaptation at studio MAPPA ( Jujutsu Kaisen , Dorohedoro , Attack on Titan The Final Season ).

Yokoyari's Scum's Wish manga ran in Square Enix 's Big Gangan magazine from 2012 until March 2017. The manga inspired both a television anime series and a live-action series, which ran in parallel beginning in January 2017. Yokoyari published a one-shot manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website and app in April 2020. The one-shot marks Yokoyari's debut on the website and app.