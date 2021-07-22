GungHo's Ninjala Game Launches Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Collaboration

Event runs until August 30,Tournament to be held on Aug 28-29

GungHo Online Entertainment 's (GOE) Ninjala Switch game launched a collaboration with the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime on Monday. Players can log in to receive a free " Demon Slayer : Logo" sticker, and obtain the IPPON decoration " Demon Slayer 6" through participating in battles. The event period will run until August 30.

The teaser video previews the various characters, cosmetics, and items available through the gacha and store:

In addition, the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Cup Ninjala Tournament will be held at the following time:

Aug. 28, 2021, 19:00 (PDT) - Aug. 29, 2021, 00:59 (PDT)

29 Aug. 2021, 03:00 (BST) - 29 Aug. 2021, 08:59 (BST)

29 Aug. 2021, 12:00 (AEST) - 29 Aug. 2021, 17:59 (AEST)

*Open for 6 hours only

A " Demon Slayer : Total Concentration!" sticker will be awarded to all participants. Players can also obtain up to 10 Ninja-Gum as a tournament battle reward, as well as various other rewards determined by ranking. Further details can be found on the game's website.

The free-to-play online Switch game launched on June 24, 2020. The game was originally slated for spring 2019.

GOE describes the game's story:

Ninjala is a morphing ninja gum action game that allows players to blow bubble gum to craft weapons and use the unconventional fighting method ninjutsu. Adapting to different landscapes, players must use lightning fast reflexes and super parkour mechanics to combat and counter their opponents. The game brings a new era to the world of ninjas through online battles against other players.

Takeshi Arakawa ( Dissidia: Final Fantasy senior director and co-producer, The World Ends with You planning director) and Kazuki Morishita ( Puzze & Dragons, LET IT DIE executive producer) designed the game. The game supports up to eight-player multiplayer, local or online.