Voice Actress Minako Kotobuki Returns to Japan After Study Abroad in U.K.

The Sphere unit member's return was six months later than originally planned

In March last year, voice actress Minako Kotobuki traveled to the United Kingdom for a year-long study trip. During the latter part of her stay, she traveled to France, and in early November, she finally returned to Japan, around six months later than originally planned.

Mercifully, she reported in an interview with Anime! Anime! that she experienced minimal difficulties traveling from France to Japan. She said that, after finishing a 10-day quarantine period in Japan, she has been enjoying the mundane aspects of Japanese life that, such as convenience store food and vending machines.

Kotobuki studied language and drama in the U.K. During her stay, she continued her work as a voice actress and started a YouTube channel where she talks about her observations about English culture. She also visited the locations of the K-ON! movie and briefly appeared as a correspondent for the NHK BS Premium television program Itoshii France (Dearest France).

Kotobuki's anime roles include Sound! Euphonium 's Asuka Tanaka, K-ON! 's Tsumugi Kotobuki, Tiger & Bunny 's Karina Lyle, Glitter Force Doki Doki 's Rikka Hishikawa, Fairy gone 's Sweety, Berserk's Rickert, Aikatsu! 's Mizuki Kanzaki, Bloom Into You 's Tōko Nanami, and A Certain Scientific Railgun 's Mitsuko Kongō.

The voice actress has performed many anime theme songs as part of Sphere , a four-member voice actress and idol group. The group has performed songs for anime including Bakuman. 3 , Zakuro , Natsu-iro Kiseki , Squid Girl Season 2 , Hatsukoi Limited , and Hanasaku Iroha - Blossoms for Tomorrow .

Source: Anime! Anime! (Kaori Yoneda)