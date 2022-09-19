One Piece Fitness Gym Opens on January 13

Pre-registration is open now

The " ONE PIECE FITNESS BragMen" fitness gym inspired by the world of One Piece will open in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward on January 13, 2023. The gym is recruiting members ahead of its official opening.

The establishment is a reference to the Brag Men book, which is mentioned in the manga's 13th compiled volume. The book describes adventure tales from the Grand Line and introduces the Little Garden island, where the Straw Hat pirates eventually journey to.

The gym's training room will have One Piece theming, and the trainers will be dressed as naval officers. It will also implement a point system to encourage further training, and operate a "pirate school" aimed at elementary school-aged children.

There will be five categories of membership determined by the day and time of the week. The "Premier Crew" allows full use of the gym on weekdays, Saturdays, and Sundays; "Day Crew" allows weekdays from 6:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., "Morning Crew" for weekdays from 6:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.; "Night Crew" allows weeknights from 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m, and "Holiday Crew" allows the entire day on weekends. The admission fee is 27,000 yen for the Premier Crew and 27,000 yen for the Night Crew.

Each membership has an initial joining fee and a monthly fee. The joining fee is 27,500 yen (about US$192) for Premier Crew and 13,200 yen (US$92) for the other groups, while the monthly fees range from 15,400 yen (US$107) to 27,500 yen (US$192).

The first 200 people to sign up for a Premier Crew membership by the end of October will receive a free gym gun inspired by Luffy's Gum-Gum Gatling Gun. A graphic T-shirt with an original illustration will be offered to non-Premier Crew members as a courtesy item. Pre-registration is open now via the gym's website.

Source: Anime! Anime!