Shin Megami Tensei Gets 30th Anniversary Concert at Anime Expo

Thevideo game series is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a concert aton July 1. The Shin Megami Tensei 30th LIVE: Band of Shadows Concert will be a part of's 2023 programming line-up and will be exclusive to those attending the convention.

ATLUS is partnering with The Society for the Promotion of Japanese Animation (SPJA) for the event. The concert will be hosted at THE NOVO (LA LIVE). ATLUS is streaming an announcement video.

Tickets will go on sale at a future date; fans can receive ticket information and concert details by subscribing to the ATLUS newsletter on the concert website.

