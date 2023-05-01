Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms Manga Inspires Live-Action TikTok Shorts

Story follows gorgeous girl trying to catch attention of stone-faced guy

Ran Kuze 's Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms is a perfect manga for the TikTok generation: the amusing mini-stories about a gorgeous girl trying to catch the attention of a stone-faced guy are easy to adapt into short TikTok videos. As a case in point, TikTok creator group Gokko Club began posting live-action adaptation skits inspired by the manga last Friday.

So far, there are three videos posted, each with over a million views according to TikTok. The first video introduces the premise, while the next two videos show the heroine's escalating attempts to flirt.

Gokko Club supervised the videos by popular TikTok creator Gara Shirt Man. The fashion model Momona Kohama plays the pink-haired heroine Mona. The manga's editor commented: "To be able to recreate the cuteness of [Mona's] pink hair in real life... Gokko Club lives up to its sterling reputation!"

Kodansha USA Publishing began publishing the manga digitally in March 2022. The company describes the manga:

Mona is the cutest girl in school, and she knows it. In fact, she's worked hard to make her high school debut successful. But no matter what she does, she can't seem to catch the eye of stone-cold stoic Medaka Kuroiwa—but she's not about to give up that easy. Medaka, on the other hand, has been raised at a temple and was told to never become close to women. Who will win in this heated battle of wills?

Kuze launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in May 2021. Kodansha shipped the manga's 9th compiled book volume on April 17. Kodansha USA Publishing released the 6th volume digitally on April 4, and will release the first volume in print on June 20.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan-Web