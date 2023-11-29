Interest
Classic Dance Dance Revolution Revamped with Mini Console Treatment
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Break out your old DDR pad, 'cause it's time to play some classic Dance Dance Revolution!
In 1998 Konami released Dance Dance Revolution in Japanese arcades to massive success. Before long, the game found its way overseas and sparked the popularity of rhythm games around the world. For the game's 25th anniversary, Konami has partnered with Zuki Inc. to crowdfund the Dance Dance Revolution Classic Mini unit.
【発表📢】https://t.co/EJYJPaeAh7 pic.twitter.com/Ax6eVWn8bv— 株式会社 瑞起（ZUIKI Inc.） (@ZUIKIInc) October 3, 2023
[Announcement]
https://zuiki.co.jp/DDRmini/
The Dance Dance Revolution Classic Mini will feature the first three games of the series: Dance Dance Revolution, Dance Dance Revolution 2nd, and Dance Dance Revolution 3rd Stage in a 325mm x 399mm x 357mm scale replica of the original arcade machine. It appears the console will have a fully functional 5-inch 1,024 x 768 screen. However, there is an HDMI port so fans can play on their preferred screen.
The Dance Dance Revolution Classic Mini will also have two 1/5-scale, functional dance pads. The official site says (roughly translated), “Play with your hands, not your feet?!” The console does feature a port to connect the modern Konami Dance Dance Revolution controller.
Zuki began crowdfunding the campaign on October 10, and in a November 24 tweet, announced that it will extend the campaign until January 25, 2024. To generate hype for the project Zuki also released a video of the DanceDanceRevolution Classic Mini on YouTube. Unfortunately, it has not announced the official release date and price.
#DDRmini 好評につきクラウドファンディング期間の延長が決定いたしました‼️— 株式会社 瑞起（ZUIKI Inc.） (@ZUIKIInc) November 24, 2023
1/25(木)まで支援受付いたします✨
今後も収録楽曲追加発表を予定してますのでお楽しみに😆
ご支援はこちらから💁🏻♀️https://t.co/pK7DUNnhqB#DDRmini #Kibidango pic.twitter.com/4kV21CEeaB
Due to popular demand, we have decided to extend the crowdfunding period ‼️
We will be accepting support until January 25th (Thursday) ✨
We are planning to announce additional songs in the future, so please look forward to it 😆
Click here for support 💁🏻♀️
https://kibidango.com/2462?stid=1700
With the crowdfunding campaign at 222% of its goal at the time of writing, it will be a hot item in 2024.