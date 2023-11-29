Classic Dance Dance Revolution Revamped with Mini Console Treatment

Break out your old DDR pad

Break out your old DDR pad, 'cause it's time to play some classic Dance Dance Revolution!

Image via twitter.com ©Konami Amusement

In 1998 Konami released Dance Dance Revolution in Japanese arcades to massive success. Before long, the game found its way overseas and sparked the popularity of rhythm games around the world. For the game's 25th anniversary, Konami has partnered with Zuki Inc. to crowdfund the Dance Dance Revolution Classic Mini unit.

The Dance Dance Revolution Classic Mini will feature the first three games of the series: Dance Dance Revolution, Dance Dance Revolution 2nd, and Dance Dance Revolution 3rd Stage in a 325mm x 399mm x 357mm scale replica of the original arcade machine. It appears the console will have a fully functional 5-inch 1,024 x 768 screen. However, there is an HDMI port so fans can play on their preferred screen.

The Dance Dance Revolution Classic Mini will also have two 1/5-scale, functional dance pads. The official site says (roughly translated), “Play with your hands, not your feet?!” The console does feature a port to connect the modern Konami Dance Dance Revolution controller.

Zuki began crowdfunding the campaign on October 10, and in a November 24 tweet, announced that it will extend the campaign until January 25, 2024. To generate hype for the project Zuki also released a video of the DanceDanceRevolution Classic Mini on YouTube . Unfortunately, it has not announced the official release date and price.

Due to popular demand, we have decided to extend the crowdfunding period ‼️

We will be accepting support until January 25th (Thursday) ✨

We are planning to announce additional songs in the future, so please look forward to it 😆

Click here for support 💁🏻‍♀️

https://kibidango.com/2462?stid=1700

With the crowdfunding campaign at 222% of its goal at the time of writing, it will be a hot item in 2024.

Sources: Zuki Inc., kibidango, 4Gamer