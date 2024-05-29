Ryō Itō's Osananajimi ga Zettai ni Makenai Love Come Manga Adaptation Ends

Manga's 8th, final volume slated for August release

© Shūichi Nimaru, Ryō Itō, Ui Shigure, Kadokawa

The July issue of'smagazine published the final chapter of's(A Romantic Comedy Where the Childhood Friend Absolutely Will Not Lose) manga on Monday. The magazine also announced that the manga's eighth and final compiled book volume is slated for release in August.

Itō launched the manga adaptation of Shūichi Nimaru 's original light novel series in Monthly Comic Alive in November 2019. Kadokawa published the manga's seventh volume on November 23.

A spinoff manga by Mutsumi Aoki titled Osananajimi ga Zettai ni Makenai Love Come: Otonari no Yon-shimai ga Zettai ni Honobono suru Nichijō launched in Monthly Comic Alive in January 2021.

Nimaru launched the light novel series with illustrations by Ui Shigure in June 2019. Kadokawa published the novels' 12th volume on March 8, and the series will end in its 13th volume.

The story centers around Sueharu Maru, an average 17-year-old high school boy who has never had a girlfriend, and the "heroine battle" between his beautiful first crush Shirokusa Kachi and his childhood friend Kuroha Shida.

The novels inspired an anime adaptation in April 2021.

Source: Monthly Comic Alive July issue





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.