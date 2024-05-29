That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles Game's Opening Anime Streamed

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account of Bandai Namco Entertainment 's That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles ( Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken Tempest Stories in Japanese) action role-playing game posted its opening animation video on Wednesday. The video features the theme song "S.O.S" by female music artist TRUE , and animation by anime studio 8-Bit .

A livestream for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime first revealed the opening video on Monday.

The That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles game will launch for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on August 8.

The game will feature two new stories from original light novel author Fuse : Goblin's Revenge Arc and Religious Nation Arc. The original story will also be included. The game will have action battles and city-building for the Jura Tempest Federation. Characters include Rimuru, Benimaru, Shion, Ranga, Shuna, Gobta, Soei, Hakuro, and Diablo. Rimuru can learn special moves from other characters by maxing out relationships with them. Players can strengthen characters through Tempest Resonance by developing their city.

The third season of the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) television anime premiered on April 5. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs, and it is also streaming an Englsh dub .

The first television anime of Taiki Kawakami 's manga, itself an adaptation of Fuse and Mitz Vah 's light novel series, premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime, and FUNimation Entertainment streamed an English dub .

Fuse serialized the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website from 2013 to 2016, and the series has since garnered over 400 million page views. Micro Magazine began publishing the series in print in 2014. The novels entered their final arc in the 18th volume in March 2021. Fuse also previously announced that he is considering writing side stories (spinoffs) after the current series is complete. Fuse is planning to end the series by its 22nd volume. Yen Press publishes the novel series in English.

Source: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles game's X/ Twitter account





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.