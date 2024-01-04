×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

Interest
Happy New Year From the Anime World: Enter the Dragon Part XII

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Ninja, animals, and some yakuza give their New Year's greetings!

From NHK children's shows to games about organized crime, here's the final(?) batch of New Year greetings from anime series, manga creators, and game producers!

Atsushi Saitō (Character designer for Love Live Superstar!! and Hirogaru Sky! Precure)

gct3c9-bgaaa7-v
Image via twitter.com
©ABC-A・東映アニメーション ©プロジェクトラブライブ！スーパースター!! ©2022 プロジェクトラブライブ！スーパースター!!

Chibi Maruko-chan

gcr2ysqxcaakjek
Image via twitter.com
© S.P/N.A

Golden Kamuy

gckag-ayaatvzx
Image via twitter.com
©野田サトル／集英社・ゴールデンカムイ製作委員会

gckaiyiacaa1gov
Image via twitter.com
©野田サトル／集英社・ゴールデンカムイ製作委員会

gckak95asaarwvb
Image via twitter.com
©野田サトル／集英社・ゴールデンカムイ製作委員会

Haikyu!! Final

gcsadgmaiaarpnf
Image via twitter.com
©2024「ハイキュー‼」製作委員会 ©古舘春一／集英社

High Card

gcs6fruauaad1nd
Image via twitter.com
©︎ TMS

Irregular at Magic High School

gcts3v1a0aa0v57
Image via twitter.com
©2023 佐島 勤/KADOKAWA/魔法科高校3製作委員会

Kazue Katō

gcv9bvxboaarhfm
Image via twitter.com
©加藤和恵／集英社

Kitarō Tanjō: Gegege no Nazo

gctjg4sayaasnzb
Image via twitter.com
©映画「鬼太郎誕生ゲゲゲの謎」製作委員会

Lycoris Recoil

gcgr4yybuaahv5a
Image via twitter.com
©Spider Lily／アニプレックス・ABCアニメーション・BS11

Me & Roboco

gc5eottauaa6etv
Image via twitter.com
©宮崎周平／集英社

Miyuki Tonogaya

gcr1u2vaiaa3ikm
Image via twitter.com
©Miyuki Tonogaya/SQUARE ENIX

My Happy Marriage

gcw09lhb0aakrh8
Image via twitter.com
©2023 顎木あくみ・月岡月穂／KADOKAWA／ 「わたしの幸せな結婚」製作委員会

NarutoBoruto

gcukoqwbqaa1cda
Image via twitter.com
©岸本斉史 スコット／集英社

Natsuki Takaya

gc3we69bwaaqu29
Image via twitter.com
©高屋奈月・白泉社

Nintama Rantaro

gculug1awaakubr
Image via twitter.com
© 尼子騒兵衛／NHK・NEP

RGG Studio

gcyroxzxeaavs1n
Image via twitter.com
©SEGA. All rights reserved.

Rin Suzukawa

gcr2xcmb0aanigz
Image via twitter.com
©涼川りん／双葉社

Sonic the Hedgehog

gcn21ypbqaaizzl
Art By: miitara
Image via twitter.com
©SEGA. All rights reserved.

Soraike! Anpanman

gcv8fdka8aay-av
Image via twitter.com
©やなせ・F・T・N

Studio Pierrot

gcr2u0dacaam0i5
Image via twitter.com
©GungHo Online Entertainment・TV Tokyo ©久保帯人／集英社・テレビ東京・dentsu・ぴえろ ©原泰久／集英社・キングダム製作委員会 ©うかうか（秋田書店）／貼りまわれ製作委員会

Trigger

trigger-new-year
Image via twitter.com
© Trigger

Yu-Gi-Oh! Official Card Game

gcah_rkbuaalyjh
Image via twitter.com
©スタジオ・ダイス／集英社・テレビ東京・KONAMI

Many more anime, manga, and game New Year's greetings (nengajō) are out there, so if you know of one we've missed, feel free to let us know in our forums or by email (newsroom at animenewsnetwork.com). Akemashite Omedetō Gozaimasu!

Thanks to Cuddylicious, pancakemonster, ThornheartCat, yumifity, and all the other people for the tips!

follow-up of Happy New Year From the Anime World: Enter the Dragon Part XI
discuss this in the forum (21 posts) |
bookmark/share with: short url

Interest homepage / archives