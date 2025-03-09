Interest
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Wins 11th Anime Trending Awards
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Other winners include:
- Anime of the Year: Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Anime Movie of the Year: SPY×FAMILY Code: White
- Boy of the Year: Kyōtarō Ichikawa (The Dangers in My Heart season 2)
- Girl of the Year: Kana Arima (Oshi no Ko season 2)
- Couple Ship of the Year: Kyōtarō x Anna (The Dangers in My Heart season 2)
- Supporting Boy of the Year: Himmel (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End)
- Supporting Girl of the Year: Yuki Suō (Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian)
- Best in Adapted Screenplay: Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Best in Animation: DAN DA DAN
- Best in Character Design: The Apothecary Diaries
- Best in Episode Directing and Storyboard: "Stepsister and Diary" (Days With My Stepsister episode 9)
- Best in Original Screenplay: Girls Band Cry
- Best in Sceneries and Visuals: Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Best in Soundtrack: DAN DA DAN
- Best in Voice Cast: The Dangers in My Heart season 2
- Opening Theme Song of the Year: "Otonoke" by Creepy Nuts (DAN DA DAN)
- Ending Theme Song of the Year: "Burning" by hitsujibungaku (Oshi no Ko season 2)
- Best Voice Acting Performance - Male: Natsuki Hanae as Ken Takakura (DAN DA DAN)
- Best Voice Acting Performance - Female: Hikaru Tohno as Anna Yanami (Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!)
- Action or Adventure Anime of the Year: Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Comedy Anime of the Year: Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!
- Drama Anime of the Year: Oshi no Ko season 2
- Fantasy Anime of the Year: Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Mystery or Psychological Anime of the Year: Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- season 3
- Romance Anime of the Year: The Dangers in My Heart season 2
- Sci-Fi or Mecha Anime of the Year: Kaiju No. 8
- Slice of Life Anime of the Year: Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian
- Supernatural Anime of the Year: DAN DA DAN
On X (formerly Twitter), the community posted messages from winners such as Yuichiro Fukushi, producer from MADHOUSE for Frieren: Beyond Journey's End; Kazuki Endo, producer for The Dangers in My Heart; and Kyōtarō Ichikawa's voice actor Shun Horie, Oshi no Ko director Daisuke Hiramaki, Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- season 3 producer Sho Tanaka, and Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian producer Kosuke Arai.
Last year, Heavenly Delusion won the community's "Anime of the Year" award, and also won four other awards. Bocchi the Rock! won the community's 2022 "Anime of the Year" award, the Fruits Basket the Final anime took the top spot for the 2021 award, and Akudama Drive won the 2020 "Anime of the Year" award.
Source: Press release