Bocchi the Rock! Wins Anime Trending 2022 Awards

sweeped the 2022 Anime Trending Awards. Not only did the series win the community's "Anime of the Year" award, it also won in seven other categories: Adapted Screenplay, Episode Directing and Storyboarding, Soundtrack, Voice Cast, Comedy, Music Anime, and Slice of Life.

The anime's staff have submitted public acknowledgement messages, including Bocchi the Rock! director Keiichirō Saitō , music arranger Ritsuo Mitsui , and Gen Okamura . Other industry professionals have also commented, including Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night director Ayako Kono, Aniplex producer Tatsuya Ishikawa , Mob Psycho 100 character designer and chief animation director Yoshimichi Kameda , Lycoris Recoil character designer imigumuru, and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners writers Masahiko Otsuka , Yoshiki Usa , and Bartosz Sztybor .

Anime Trending announced the results in a livestream on Saturday. The full list of winners is below:

The Fruits Basket the Final anime took the top spot at the Anime Trending fan community's 8th yearly Anime Awards last year. Akudama Drive won the 2020 awards.

