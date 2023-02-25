Interest
Bocchi the Rock! Wins Anime Trending 2022 Awards
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Bocchi the Rock! sweeped the 2022 Anime Trending Awards. Not only did the series win the community's "Anime of the Year" award, it also won in seven other categories: Adapted Screenplay, Episode Directing and Storyboarding, Soundtrack, Voice Cast, Comedy, Music Anime, and Slice of Life.
The anime's staff have submitted public acknowledgement messages, including Bocchi the Rock! director Keiichirō Saitō, music arranger Ritsuo Mitsui, and Gen Okamura. Other industry professionals have also commented, including Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night director Ayako Kono, Aniplex producer Tatsuya Ishikawa, Mob Psycho 100 character designer and chief animation director Yoshimichi Kameda, Lycoris Recoil character designer imigumuru, and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners writers Masahiko Otsuka, Yoshiki Usa, and Bartosz Sztybor.
Anime Trending announced the results in a livestream on Saturday. The full list of winners is below:
- Anime of the Year: Bocchi the Rock!
- Anime Movie of the Year: Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night
- Boy of the Year: Shinpei Ajiro from Summer Time Rendering
- Girl of the Year: Marin Kitagawa from My Dress-Up Darling
- Couple-Ship of the Year: Miyuki Shirogane and Kaguya Shinomiya from Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic
- Supporting Boy of the Year: Tengen Uzui from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Supporting Girl of the Year: Hizuru Minakata from Summer Time Rendering
- Best in Adapted Screenplay: Erika Yoshida for Bocchi the Rock!
- Best in Animation: Yoshimichi Kameda for Mob Psycho 100 III
- Best in Character Design: imigumuru for Lycoris Recoil
- Best in Episode Directing and Storyboarding: Bocchi the Rock! episode 8: "Bocchi the Rock"
- Best in Original Screenplay: Yoshiki Usa (Trigger), Masahiko Otsuka (Trigger), and Bartosz Sztybor (CD PROJEKT RED) for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Best in Sceneries and Visuals: Norihiko Yokomatsu (Art Director), Yuuki Tsuchimoto (Compositing Director), and Izumi Takizawa (Color Design) for Call of the Night
- Best in Soundtrack: Bocchi the Rock!
- Best in Voice Cast: Yoshino Aoyama, Sayumi Suzushiro, Saku Mizuno, and Ikumi Hasegawa for Bocchi the Rock!
- Opening Theme Song of the Year: "Chiki Chiki Bam Bam" by QUEENDOM for Ya Boy Kongming!
- Ending Theme Song of the Year: "Yofukashi no Uta" by Creepy Nuts for Call of the Night
- Action or Adventure Anime of the Year: Chainsaw Man
- Comedy Anime of the Year: Bocchi the Rock!
- Drama Anime of the Year: Lycoris Recoil
- Fantasy Anime of the Year: Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun
- Music Anime of the Year: Bocchi the Rock!
- Mystery or Psychological Anime of the Year: Summer Time Rendering
- Romance Anime of the Year: Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic
- Sci-Fi or Mecha Anime of the Year: Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Slice of Life Anime of the Year: Bocchi the Rock!
- Sports Anime of the Year: Aoashi
- Supernatural Anime of the Year: Summer Time Rendering
- Best Voice Acting Performance by a Male: Natsuki Hanae as Shinpei Ajiro from Summer Time Rendering
- Best Voice Acting Performance by a Female: Atsumi Tanezaki as Anya Forger from SPY x FAMILY.
The Fruits Basket the Final anime took the top spot at the Anime Trending fan community's 8th yearly Anime Awards last year. Akudama Drive won the 2020 awards.
Sources: Anime Trending livestream, Email Correspondence