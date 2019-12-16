Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate Game's English Trailer Previews English Theme Song

Game launches for PS4, Switch in Japan on December 19; also for Switch, Xbox One, PC in the West on February 14

KOEI Tecmo America began streaming the second promotional video for KOEI Tecmo Games and Omega Force's Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate ( Musou Orochi 3 Ultimate ) game on Monday. The trailer previews the English version of the theme song "Statice," performed by Saori Hayami who voices the new character Gaia. The video is an English version of a Japanese video that debuted on November 13.

The video highlights new characters, including Gaia, Hades, and Yang Jian. The video also previews the game's modes and elements, including the Musou Switch Combo, Infinite Mode, Challenge Mode, character progression, and two-player.

Nozomi Tanabe, gratia, and Keita Takiguchi are composing the theme song, and Wataru Maeguchi is in charge of arrangement. Hayami is the writer of the Japanese version's song lyrics, and Elliana is writing the English version's lyrics.

The game will launch for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in North America and Europe on February 14. The game will launch in Japan on December 19 for PS4 and Switch. The game will be available as a standalone title and also as an upgrade for the Warriors Orochi 4 game.

Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate is an expanded version of KOEI Tecmo 's Warriors Orochi 4 ( Musou Orochi 3 ) game. Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate is set in a different dimension created by the god of Olympus, Zeus. The game has more than 170 characters, a new story about a battle that centers on the new character Gaia, and side scenarios that complete stories that the original game did not tell. A new Infinite Mode lets players fight strong enemies, and the game also features the new challenge modes Godspeed and Destruction. New sacred treasures appear, and players can switch characters' fixed sacred treasures. Musou Switch Combo is a new cooperative technique that connects allies' Musou Attacks.