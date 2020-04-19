Psychic Detective Yakumo Novels Listed as Ending in 12th Volume

Novels entered final arc with 10th volume last March

Kadokawa is listing that the 12th volume of Manabu Kaminaga 's Psychic Detective Yakumo ( Shinrei Tantei Yakumo ) novel series will feature the conclusion of the series, after 16 years.

The novel will ship on June 25. Kadokawa had announced on April 14 that the novel was delayed from its orginal release date of May 29 for "various reasons." A Shinrei Tantei Yakumo Complete Files book will also release on June 25, after a delay from its original June 2 release date. The book will feature a new shot story, as well as a previously unreleased illustration gallery.

The novels' 10th volume had revealed in March 2019 that the novels' story was entering its final arc. The series' 11th volume also shipped in March 2019.

The story follows Yakumo, a young man who can see the spirits of dead people with his red eyes. He uses this ability as a gift to solve murder cases, and is assisted by his classmate Haruka.

Kaminaga launched the series in 2004. The novel series also includes eight spinoff novel books. The novels have 7 million copies in print.

The novels inspired a television anime in 2010. Sentai Filmworks acquired the title in 2013, and released it on DVD that same year, and on Blu-ray Disc in 2014.

The story also inspired a 2006 live-action television series, as well as several stage plays and two manga series. Ritsu Miyako drew one manga series in Hakusensha 's Bessatsu Hana to Yume magazine from 2007 to 2008, and Hakusensha released two compiled book volumes. Suzuka Oda also drew a separate manga adaptation that ran in Kadokawa 's Monthly Asuka magazine from 2009 until June 2016. Kadokawa published 14 volumes for the manga.

Thanks to Heart Crusader for the news tip.

Source: Kadokawa (link 2, link 3)