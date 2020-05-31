Shout Factory, Eleven Arts Release Sound! Euphonium The Movie - Our Promise: A Brand New Day Film on BD/DVD on June 2

BD/DVD to include Japanese/English audio, English subtitles

Shout! Factory and Eleven Arts announced on Friday that they will release the Sound! Euphonium The Movie - Our Promise: A Brand New Day film on Blu-ray Disc and DVD on June 2.

The companies released a digital version of the film on May 19. The BD/DVD will include both Japanese and English audio as well as English subtitles.

Kyoto Animation released the film in Japan in April 2019. Eleven Arts , in partnership with Fathom Events , started screening the film in the United States in July 2019.

Shout! Factory describes the film's story:

The next piece begins! Kumiko is now in her second year at Kitauji High School, and with a new year comes new problems. As if making it to Nationals wasn't hard enough, Kumiko is tasked with mentoring the concert band's troublesome first years – each with their own distinct personality and problems to solve. With Kumiko busy juggling both the concert band and her new role as senpai , how does her relationship with Shuichi fit into the picture? Picking up where the series left off, Our Promise: A Brand New Day is a must-see new film for all fans of the Kitauji High School Concert Band!

The Sound! Euphonium The Movie - Our Promise: A Brand New Day Blu-ray and DVD combo pack will include bonuses such as interviews with the English language voice cast.

The film features a returning staff and Japanese cast. Tatsuya Ishihara returned from the series to direct the film, and main writer Jukki Hanada also returned to pen the script. Shoko Ikeda returned from the series as character designer, and Akito Matsuda returned as composer. Lantis is credited for music production, and Shochiku distributed the film in Japan. The Senzoku Gakuen College of Music 's Freshman Wind Ensemble also returned for music production cooperation and musical performance.

Source: Press release