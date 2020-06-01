Peach Girl's Miwa Ueda Launches New Manga in July

Saredo Itoshiki Otsuma-sama manga adapts Daisuke Suzuki's autobiographical novel

This year's July issue of Kodansha 's Be-Love magazine revealed on Monday that Miwa Ueda will launch a new manga titled Saredo Itoshiki Otsuma-sama (Even So My Dear Wife) in the magazine's August issue on July 1. The manga is based on Daisuke Suzuki's novel of the same name.

Suzuki's novel launched in 2018. The novel tells the autobiographical story about Suzuki, who worked as a reporter but had a stroke at age 41. The novel follows his rehabilitation and recovery, and his wife, who supported him.

Be-Love had teased in December that Ueda was preparing to launch her next manga.

Ueda's original Peach Girl shōjo manga ran in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine from its October 1997 issue through its January 2004 issue. Ueda also published a spinoff manga, Peach Girl: Sae's Story , in 2005. Tokyopop published both the original manga and the spinoff in North America, but split the original manga into two separate series: Peach Girl and Peach Girl: Change of Heart .

The original manga inspired a live-action drama in Taiwan in 2001 and a Japanese television anime in 2005. Funimation released the anime. A live-action Japanese film opened in May 2017.

Ueda launched the sequel manga series Peach Girl NEXT in Be-Love in August 2016, and ended the series last December. The manga's eighth and final volume shipped on February 13. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English.

