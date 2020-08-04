Shomin Sample Manga's Risumai Launches New Manga on August 27

The September issue of Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Rex magazine revealed on July 27 that Risumai will launch a new manga titled Konna Watashi ni Kitaishinai de (Don't Have Expectations for Someone Like Me) in the magazine's next issue on August 27. Risumai posted a preview from the manga on Twitter on July 27.

Risumai launched a manga adaptation of Hanyū's Cheat Skill 'Shisha Sosei' ga Kakusei Shite, Inishie no Maōgun o Fukkatsu Sasete Shimaimashita ~Daremo Shinasenai Saikyō Healer~ (I Accidentally Resurrected the Demon King's Ancient Army When I Learned the 'Resurrection' OP Skill ~The Strongest Healer Who Won't Let Anyone Die~) light novel series in Monthly Comic Rex on June 27.

Risumai previously drew the manga adaptation of Takafumi Nanatsuki 's Shomin Sample: I Was Abducted by an Elite All-Girls School as a Sample Commoner light novel series. Risumai launched the manga in Monthly Comic Rex in 2012, and ended it in September 2018. Ichijinsha published 15 compiled book volumes for the manga. Seven Seas is releasing the manga in English, and it published the 12th volume on April 21.