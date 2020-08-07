Crows Explode Manga Enters 'Last Station'

Tatsuya Kanda's manga adaptation of live-action film launched in 2017

The September issue of Akita Shoten 's Monthly Shōnen Champion magazine revealed on Thursday that Tatsuya Kanda's manga adaptation of the Crows Explode live-action film is entering its "last station."

The manga adapts Toshiaki Toyoda 's 2014 live-action film of the same name, which itself is based on Hiroshi Takahashi 's Crows manga. Kōsuke Mukai, Rikiya Mizushima , and Takashi Hasegawa are credited as the scriptwriters. The story follows the new third-year students who are aiming for the vacated top spot at Suzuran High School, and the newcomers who appear in their midst: the third-year transfer student Kazeo Kaburagi and the new first-year student Ryōhei Kagami.

The manga launched in Monthly Shōnen Champion in October 2017. Akita Shoten published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on Thursday .

Takahashi's Crows manga ran for 26 volumes, and inspired a two-episode anime OVA adaptation. The manga also inspired three live-action films, with Takashi Miike directing the first two films, Crows Zero and Crows Zero II . Crows Explode , the third film, opened in Japan in April 2014. Tokyo Shock released the first film on DVD and Blu-ray Disc in North America, and video label MVM released both Crows Zero and Crows Zero II in the United Kingdom.