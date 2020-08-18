Sailor Moon Eternal Films Cast Amazoness Quartet Characters

The official website for the Sailor Moon franchise revealed the voice cast members for the Amazoness Quartet characters for the Bishōjo Senshi Sailor Moon Eternal ( Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon Eternal The MOVIE ) two-part anime film project on Wednesday.

The newly announced cast includes (left to right in image above): Yuko Hara as JunJun, Reina Ueda as CereCere, Sumire Morohoshi as PallaPalla, and Rie Takahashi as VesVes.

The cast also includes (left to right in image below) Shouta Aoi as Fish Eye, Satoshi Hino as Tiger's Eye, and Toshiyuki Toyonaga as Hawk's Eye.

The first film was originally scheduled to open in Japan on September 11, but was delayed to January 8, 2021 due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Japan. The second film will open on February 11, 2021.

The film marks 25 years since the franchise last had a work that screened in theaters in Japan.

Original manga creator Naoko Takeuchi is credited with the original work and with supervision. Chiaki Kon is returning from Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Crystal: Season III to direct the two films. Kazuko Tadano , the character designer for the original Sailor Moon anime, is designing the characters. Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure TV anime all five parts, Land of the Lustrous , PriPara ) is penning the scripts. Toei is distributing the film. Studio DEEN is co-producing the film alongside Toei Animation .

The returning cast includes:

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka ( Sword Art Online 's Kirito, Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma 's Sōma, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 's Inosuke) is playing Pegasus / Helios in the movie.

The two-part film project will take the place of a fourth season for Sailor Moon Crystal . The films will cover the "Dead Moon" arc of Takeuchi's original manga.

The third Sailor Moon Crystal season, which featured a new staff and focused on the Death Busters arc (also called the Infinity arc), premiered in April 2016. Crunchyroll , Niconico , and Hulu streamed the season. The three services and others streamed the first two Sailor Moon Crystal seasons overseas as they debuted online in Japan.

Viz Media licensed all three seasons for release in North America. The company released the first season of Sailor Moon Crystal on DVD and DVD/Blu-ray Disc combo pack in August 2016, the second season in February 2017, and the third season in December 2017.