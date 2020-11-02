Attack on Titan The Final Season Anime Reveals Cast for Warrior Candidates

The official Twitter account for the Attack on Titan anime franchise revealed seven more cast members on Monday for the Attack on Titan The Final Season anime. The cast members are all warrior candidates working for the Marleyan government.

The anime will premiere on NHK on December 7. Funimation and Crunchyroll will stream the anime with English subtitles, and Funimation will additionally stream the anime with an English dub. Crunchyroll will stream the anime in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Iceland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, and Latin America.

Yuichiro Hayashi ( Dorohedoro , Garo the Animation , Kakegurui both seasons) is directing the anime at MAPPA . Hiroshi Seko ( Ajin anime franchise, Vinland Saga , Mob Psycho 100 anime franchise) is returning to oversee the series scripts. Tomohiro Kishi ( Dorohedoro , 91 Days ) is designing the characters. Hiroyuki Sawano is returning to compose the music, alongside Kohta Yamamoto ( Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga , The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments ).

The anime will also feature a returning cast.

The first television anime season premiered in April 2013, and the second season premiered in April 2017. The first part of the third season premiered in July 2018, and the second half premiered in Japan on the NHK General channel in April 2019.

Attack on Titan manga creator Hajime Isayama previewed the rough layout draft for the final panel of the manga series on the MBS documentary program Jōnetsu Tairiku in November 2018, and has stated he aims to end the manga this year.