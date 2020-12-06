News
Hortensia Saga Anime's 3rd Promo Video Reveals January 6 Debut
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official website for the television anime adaptation of Sega's Hortensia Saga smartphone role-playing game began streaming the show's third promotional video on Saturday. The video previews both the opening and ending theme songs, and reveals the show's January 6 premiere. (The promo video starts at 1:00:22 in the below video.)
Rock band MY FIRST STORY (Arpeggio of Blue Steel - Ars Nova, Golden Kamuy) are performing the opening theme song "Leader." Mafumafu is performing the ending theme song "Yasō to Hakuchūmu" (Night Ideas and Daydreaming).
The site also revealed a new visual on Saturday.
Yasuto Nishikata (Killing Bites, The Seven Deadly Sins the Movie: Prisoners of the Sky) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS. Rintarou Ikeda (The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods, Magical Sempai) is overseeing the series scripts, Takayuki Onoda (animation director for Granblue Fantasy the Animation, The Seven Deadly Sins) is the character designer, and ZENTA is composing the music.
The anime stars: (not all name spellings are not confirmed)
- Yoshimasa Hosoya as Alfred Albert
- Yui Horie as Marius Casterede
- Kenjiro Tsuda as Maurice Baudelaire
- Reina Ueda as Nonnoria Foly
- Aya Uchida as Qoo Morimol
- Yuichiro Umehara as Deflotte Danowa
- Yu Kobayashi as Adelheid Olivier
- Tetsuya Kakihara as Leon D. Olivier
- Takehito Koyasu Fernando Albert
- Kenji Nomura as Rugis F. Camellia
- Takuya Eguchi as Roy Bachelot
- Yuka Ōtsubo as Bernadetter Albert
- Kazuma Horie as Alexis Vall d'Hebron
- Shūichi Ikeda as Didier Vialdo
Sega launched the game for iOS and Android devices in April 2015. The player takes on the role of a young feudal lord who learns the hidden truth of the Kingdom of Hortensia through battles and encounters.
The free-to-play game (with fees for certain in-game items) allows players to field up to five characters in a party comprising different classes with different abilities in battle. Combat consists of each party's characters standing in a 3x3 grid. Each class is able to attack and influence a different specific section of the grid.
The game already inspired an animated video from LIDEN FILMS, and that earlier video also featured an image song by MY FIRST STORY. LIDEN FILMS also produced the opening movies for Part 3 of the game, as well as for Hortensia Saga Zero.
Kadokawa's Monthly Comic Alive magazine began serializing a manga adaptation on March 27. Pon Jea and Seiji are drawing the manga.
Sources: Hortensia Saga anime's website (link 2), Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web, Aniplex's YouTube channel