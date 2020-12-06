Hortensia Saga Anime's 3rd Promo Video Reveals January 6 Debut

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Sega 's Hortensia Saga smartphone role-playing game began streaming the show's third promotional video on Saturday. The video previews both the opening and ending theme songs, and reveals the show's January 6 premiere. (The promo video starts at 1:00:22 in the below video.)

Rock band MY FIRST STORY ( Arpeggio of Blue Steel - Ars Nova , Golden Kamuy ) are performing the opening theme song "Leader." Mafumafu is performing the ending theme song "Yasō to Hakuchūmu" (Night Ideas and Daydreaming).

The site also revealed a new visual on Saturday.

Yasuto Nishikata ( Killing Bites , The Seven Deadly Sins the Movie: Prisoners of the Sky ) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS . Rintarou Ikeda ( The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods , Magical Sempai ) is overseeing the series scripts, Takayuki Onoda (animation director for Granblue Fantasy the Animation , The Seven Deadly Sins ) is the character designer, and ZENTA is composing the music.

The anime stars: (not all name spellings are not confirmed)

Sega launched the game for iOS and Android devices in April 2015. The player takes on the role of a young feudal lord who learns the hidden truth of the Kingdom of Hortensia through battles and encounters.

The free-to-play game (with fees for certain in-game items) allows players to field up to five characters in a party comprising different classes with different abilities in battle. Combat consists of each party's characters standing in a 3x3 grid. Each class is able to attack and influence a different specific section of the grid.

The game already inspired an animated video from LIDEN FILMS , and that earlier video also featured an image song by MY FIRST STORY . LIDEN FILMS also produced the opening movies for Part 3 of the game, as well as for Hortensia Saga Zero.

Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine began serializing a manga adaptation on March 27. Pon Jea and Seiji are drawing the manga.