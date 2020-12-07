News
Actor Osamu Sakuta Passes Away
posted on by Alex Mateo
Sakuta starred in live-action Seiun Kamen Machieman tokusatsu series
Voice actor Kazuhiko Inoue revealed on Twitter on Sunday that fellow actor Osamu Sakuta has passed away. He was 62.
Sakuta starred as Ken Takase/Machineman in the live-action Seiun Kamen Machineman tokusatsu (special effects) series. He has also played Shishinki in the InuYasha: The Final Act anime, Hokuto in the B't X anime, and Leon Vance in the Japanese dub of the American NCIS television series.
Source: Kazuhiko Inoue's Twitter account