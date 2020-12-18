Megaton Musashi Game's Jump Festa Trailer Streamed

Game to launch for PS4, PS5, Switch; is no longer listed for iOS, Android

Level 5 began streaming a Jump Festa '21 trailer on Saturday for the game part of its Megaton-kyū Musashi multimedia project. The game is now listed as launching on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch. Level 5 had previously stated the game would also launch for iOS and Android, but those devices are no longer listed.

The game now features different cast than what Level-5 originally revealed for the game in 2016. The new cast includes:

The project includes a television anime, game, collaboration with Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump , toys by Bandai, and an internet anime spinoff titled "After School." Level-5 announced the project in 2016, initially with a planned start time of summer 2017. The anime part of the project will now premiere in summer 2021.

The story takes place after 90 percent of humanity wiped out due to an invasion. Survivors live in a shelter where their lives are monitored, and memories of the invasion erased. Three teenagers from the shelter are chosen to pilot three machines that combine to form the Musashi robot, made out of a material named Megatronium alloy. The series will balance robot action with school life.

Each different medium—game, anime, or other—will tell the story from the point of view of a different set of characters.

The game will be a "robot action RPG" with multiplayer features.