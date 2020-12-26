Yostar Pictures Produces 9-Minute Short for Arknights Smartphone Game

Anime short features English subtitles

Yostar Pictures released a nine-minute animated short on Friday for the Arknights smartphone game. Yostar is streaming the video with English subtitles. The "Holy Knight Light" video celebrates the first anniversary of the game's worldwide release.

The short stars Kenjiro Tsuda as Emperor and Konomi Kohara as Ursus Girl. Yuki Watanabe handled the scenario and storyboard. Daisuke Horita composed the music and was the sound director. Tadashi Nakamura was the unit director.

Chinese developers Studio Montagne and Hypergryph released the game in China in May 2019, and then Yostar launched the game worldwide in January.

Yostar founded the Yostar Pictures animation studio earlier this year. Yostar CEO Hengda Li is representative director of Yostar Pictures . Arch, a Tokyo-based company that assisted with the production of the Promare anime film, took part in establishing the studio, and is managing the studio.

