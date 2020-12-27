Mitsuki's Hinako Note Manga Ends in January

Manga about girl who is poor at speaking inspired TV anime in 2017

The February issue of Kadokawa 's Comic Cune magazine revealed on Saturday that Mitsuki 's Hinako Note manga will end in its next chapter in the magazine's March issue, which will ship on January 27. The final chapter will feature a color page.

The manga centers on titular protagonist Hinako, who is poor at speaking, and lives in a rural part of Japan. She wants to improve her speech to be able to talk to people freely, so in high school, she transfers schools to Tokyo and plans to join a theater club. When she arrives, it turns out her boarding house is a secondhand bookstore, and a girl who loves eating and books lives there.

Mitsuki launched the manga alongside Comic Cune , a former magazine-within-a-magazine supplement for four-panel manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine, in August 2014. When Comic Cune relaunched as a full-fledged standalone magazine in August 2015, the manga relocated to the new magazine. Kadokawa published the manga's sixth compiled volume on March 27.

The manga inspired a 12-episode television anime series that premiered in April 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

