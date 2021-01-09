Funimation, AnimeLab, Wakanim Stream Kemono Jihen Anime on January 10

Streaming in U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, Australia, N.Z., France, Germany, Scandinavia

Funimation announced on Friday that it will begin streaming the television anime of Shō Aimoto 's Kemono Jihen (Monster Incidents) manga on January 10. The anime will stream on Funimation in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland; on AnimeLab in Australia and New Zealand; and on Wakanim in France, Germany, and Scandinavia.

The anime will premiere on January 10 on Tokyo MX , January 11 on YTV , and January 12 on BS11 .

The show stars:

Masaya Fujimori ( You Are Umasou , Izetta: The Last Witch ) is directing the anime at Ajia-do . Noboru Kimura ( Amagami SS+ , Nyaruko: Crawling with Love! , Gundam Build Divers ) is in charge of series composition and scripts. Nozomi Tachibana ( Ensemble Stars! , ClassicaLoid episode director, animation director) is designing the characters. Daisuke Ono , who also plays the character Mihai in the anime, will perform the opening theme song "Kemonomichi." Sayaka Sasaki will perform the ending theme song "Shirube" (Guiding Sign).

The manga starts in a quiet rural village, where many domestic animals die unnatural deaths in a strange incident. To resolve the incident, an odd-looking man from Tokyo who goes by the name "Inugami" comes to the town to investigate. In the town, he meets a young boy who has a mysterious air about him called "Dorotabō."

Aimoto ( Hokenshitsu no Shinigami ) launched Kemono Jihen in Jump SQ. in December 2016. The manga's 12th volume shipped on November 4.