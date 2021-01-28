Shadows House Anime Casts Kōdai Sakai

Mystery series about aristocrats with lifelike doll attendants premieres in April

The staff of the television anime of two-person creator team so-ma-to 's Shadows House manga revealed on Thursday that Kōdai Sakai is joining the show's cast as John / Shaun.

The anime will premiere in April, and will star Akari Kitō as Kate and Yū Sasahara as Emiriko. Ayane Sakura voices the characters Louise / Lou.

Kazuki Ohashi (episode director for Kakegurui , Girlish Number , Ace Attorney Season 2 ) is directing the series, and Toshiya Ono ( The Promised Neverland , Gatchaman Crowds , tsuritama ) is overseeing the series scripts. Chizuko Kusakabe ( Pumpkin Scissors , Trouble Chocolate ) is designing the characters, and Kenichiro Suehiro ( Cells at Work! , Golden Kamuy , Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- ) is composing the music.

CloverWorks ( DARLING in the FRANXX , The Promised Neverland , Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia ) is producing the series.

The manga's story is set in a Western-style mansion on a cliff and centers on the aristocratic, faceless Shadow family. They live together with lifelike doll attendants who serve as their faces. The story focuses on the daily lives of the house's inhabitants and gradually reveals its mysteries.

The manga launched in Weekly Young Jump in September 2018.

