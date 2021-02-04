Healin' Good Precure Film's Trailer Highlights Story

Film opens on March 20

The official YouTube channel for the Precure franchise began streaming a new trailer on Friday for Eiga Healin' Good ♥ Precure Yume no Machi de Kyun! tto GoGo! Daihenshin!! , Toei Animation 's upcoming 18th anime film for the franchise . The trailer previews the film's story.

Ryōta Nakamura ( Healin' Good Precure episode director) is directing the film. Ryunosuke Kingetsu ( Healin' Good Precure ) is writing the script. Shiho Terada ( Eiga Precure Miracle Leap: Minna to Fushigi na 1-nichi , Healin' Good Precure ) is composing the music. Katsumi Tamegai ( Pretty Cure , Sailor Moon ) is the character designer and animation director. Ryuutarou Masuda ( Star Twinkle Precure ) is in charge of art design. Yukako Ogawa ( Sword Art Online: Alicization , One Piece: Heart of Gold ) and Yoshito Watanabe as the art directors. Yusuke Osone ( Eiga Precure Miracle Leap: Minna to Fushigi na 1-nichi ) is the CG director, Yoshiko Sakuma ( Fresh Pretty Cure ) is the color designer, and Kenji Takahashi ( Precure Miracle Universe ) is the director of photography.

The film will open in Japan on March 20. Tropical-Rouge! Precure , Toei Animation 's upcoming 18th Precure television anime series, will have an "Eiga Tropical-Rouge! Precure Petit Tobikome! Collabo▽Dance Party! " ( Tropical-Rouge! Precure the Movie: Petit Dive! Collaboration▽Dance Party!) short that will screen with the Healin' Good Precure film.

The film will feature the characters of Healin' Good Precure with Cure Aqua, Cure Mint, Milky Rose, Cure Rouge, Cure Lemonade, and Cure Dream from the Yes! Precure 5 GoGo! television anime. Staff previously announced that Healin' Good Precure would get its own film in 2021. Toei Animation 's Yes! Precure 5 , the fourth television anime in the franchise , originally aired from February 2007 to January 2008. The Yes! Precure 5 GoGo! sequel then aired from February 2008 to January 2009.

San-X 's "Rilakkuma" character and Asahi Broadcasting Corporation 's ( ABC ) "Abciee" mascot character will appear in the film.

Healin' Good Precure , Toei Animation 's 17th Precure magical girl television anime series, premiered in Japan on ABC TV, TV Asahi , and their affiliates in February. The anime began delaying new episodes on April 26 due to the spread of COVID-19. The anime resumed airing new episodes on June 28 with the 13th episode. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.