Toonami Premieres Food Wars! The Third Plate Anime on February 27

Crunchyorll and Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block announced on Wednesday that the block will begin airing Food Wars! The Third Plate , the third season of the Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma anime series, on February 27 at 1:00 a.m. EST (effectively, February 14). The block will air all 24 episodes, with episodes premiering on Saturdays.

Food Wars! The Third Plate , premiered in October 2017, and the second half of the third season premiered in April 2018.

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma: The Fifth Plate , the fifth season, premiered last April, but had delayed new episodes in mid-April due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The season restarted its broadcast from episode 1 on last July. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

The first anime season aired for 24 episodes from April to September 2015. Food Wars! The Second Plate , the second anime season, aired for 13-episodes starting in July 2016. Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma: The Fourth Plate ( Shokugeki no Sōma: Shin no Sara ), the fourth anime season premiered in October 2019, and had 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed all series as they aired, and Sentai Filmworks has licensed the series.

Tsukuda and Saeki launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012, and ended the series after a three-chapter epilogue in August 2019. Chef Yuki Morisaki is credited for cooperation for the manga. Viz Media released chapters of the manga weekly in English on its app and website, and also releases the manga's compiled book volumes in English. Shueisha also publishes the manga digitally in English on its MANGA Plus service.