Viz Reveals More English Dub Cast for Mr. Osomatsu Anime

1st Blu-ray Disc set with episodes 2-25 ships on March 9

Viz Media revealed the cast for its English dub of the Mr. Osomatsu anime on Tuesday. The cast members (including the previously announced cast members for the Matsuno sextuplets) include:

Viz Media acquired the digital streaming, electronic sell-through, home video, and merchandise rights for the Mr. Osomatsu anime, including the second season. The first Blu-ray Disc set will include episodes 2-25 of the series, and it is slated to ship on March 9. As in Japan, the North American home video release will not include the anime's first episode.

The third season of Mr. Osomatsu premiered on October 12 last year, and is currently airing. Crunchyroll is streaming the season as it airs in Japan. The anime's second cours (quarter of the year) will premiere in January.

The Mr. Osomatsu television anime is inspired by Fujio Akatsuka 's original Osomatsu-kun manga and "high tension comedy" TV anime, which centers on the Matsuno household with six naughty and mischievous sons (who are sextuplets). All of the sextuplets, including the eldest Osomatsu, are all in love with the same girl, Totoko. The original Osomatsu-kun series followed the family when the sons were 10 years old. Mr. Osomatsu re-imagines the original manga and TV anime with the sextuplets as adults.

The first Mr. Osomatsu anime season premiered in October 2015, and Crunchyroll streamed the season as it aired in Japan. The second Mr. Osomatsu anime season premiered in Japan on TV Tokyo and TV Aichi in October 2017. The series also inspired a film and various videos.