Fantasian Game Streams Story Trailer, Features Trailer

Hironobu Sakaguchi 's Mistwalker studio started streaming a story trailer and a features trailer for its Fantasian game on Tuesday. The game is listed as "coming soon" to Apple Arcade.

Mistwalker describes the story:

The tale begins in a realm governed by machines. Within this multi-dimensional universe, the balance of “Chaos and Order” becomes a key factor in the struggle for these realms and the machinations of the gods who wish to control them. Players will assume the role of protagonist, Leo, who awakens from a massive explosion only to find himself lost in a strange land with only one memory left to him. As players set out on a journey to reclaim Leo's memories, they will unravel the mysteries of the bizarre mechanical infection slowly engulfing all that is known to mankind.

Nobuo Uematsu ( Final Fantasy video game franchise , Chrono Trigger ) is composing the soundtrack for the game.

Mistwalker and Final Fantasy creator Sakaguchi previously worked on the Terra Battle game series. The original Terra Battle smartphone RPG launched in October 2014. The game has been downloaded more than 2.7 million times. Terra Battle 2 launched in Japan and North America in September 2017 for iOS and Android, and also launched for the PC on the DMM Games website in Japan only. The game ended service in September 2018.