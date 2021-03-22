22/7 Voice Actress Aina Takeda Returns from Academic Hiatus

Takeda to participate in online parties, talks to commemorate project's 1st album

The official website for the 22/7 idol project announced on Monday that group member Aina Takeda is returning from her academic hiatus. She will participate in online parties and online talks with fans on April 10 to commemorate the release of the project's first album 11 to Iu Na no Eien no Sosū, which launches on June 30.

Takeda went on hiatus in January in order to concentrate on her academic studies. (The academic year in Japan typically ends in March.) She plays Tsubomi Hiiragi in the project's anime.

The 22/7 anime premiered in January 2020. The series had 12 episodes, plus a 13th "extra episode" titled "8+3=?" featuring all 11 main cast members. Aniplex of America streamed the show as it aired in Japan on FunimationNow . The anime debuted on Crunchyroll in February 2020.

Nao Sakai's 22/7 +α manga adaptation of the anime launched on the Sunday Webry manga website in January 2020 and ended with the second volume in April 2020. The manga tells an original story that will is not told in the anime.

AKB48 founder and producer Yasushi Akimoto is producing the titular "dimension-crossing" idol group. The group based on the concept of "idols who cross dimensions" has eight anime idol characters, with their respective voice actresses performing as idols in the real world. Sony Music Records and Aniplex received 10,325 applications for the idol group and held five rounds of auditions.