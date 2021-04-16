Sentai Filmworks Licenses 2nd Seitokai Yakuindomo Film

Sentai Flimworks announced on Thursday that it has licensed Gekijōban Seitokai Yakuindomo 2 , the second film based on Tozen Ujiie 's Seitokai Yakuindomo manga, in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Scandinavian countries, the Netherlands, South Africa, Spain, and Portugal. The company will release the film on home video and on select digital outlets. HIDIVE will begin streaming the film on April 23 at 12:30 p.m. EDT.

Sentai Filmworks describes the story:

The cast of Seitokai Yakuindomo is back and ready to quip! In this companion film that follows season 2 of the zany, irreverent Seitokai Yakuindomo anime series, the Ousai Private Academy student council must again grapple with a mix of double-entendres and doubly potent teen hormones as they integrate boys into a previously all-girls school.

The film was previously slated to open in Japan last July, but it opened on January 1, its opening delayed due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The crowdfunding company "Anime Fund" launched a successful crowdfunding campaign for the film on November 4.

Miho Okasaki joined the cast as Yū Hirose. The other cast members returned from the previous film and other anime installments of the franchise .

Hiromitsu Kanazawa returned as director and series script supervisor, and Makoto Furuta returned as character designer and chief animation director. Other returning staff members include Ken Naito , Ryūsuke Araki , Ryō Tanaka , and Yūya Mori as art director, color designer, sound director, and composer, respectively. Glovision was once again credited for sound production, and King Records was the music producer.

The other staff members include Shingo Suzuki , Hiroshi Okubo , Takayuki Uchida as main animators; Shinnosuke Takesada as compositing director of photography; and Chinami Watanabe as editor.

Seitokai Yakuindomo centers around Ōsai Academy, a former all-girls private high school that was integrated to include boys. The student body is split between 524 girls and 28 boys. Takatoshi Tsuda is pushed into becoming the vice president of the student council, where he is the lone male member surrounded by girls.

The slice-of-life comedy story already inspired two television anime seasons, original video anime projects, and several previous anime DVDs bundled with the manga.

The project inspired an anime film that opened in Japan in July 2017. The film topped the Japanese mini-theater rankings for two consecutive weekends. HIDIVE began streaming the film in March 2020.

The 12th, 13th, 14th, 15th, 17th, 18th, and 19th manga volumes all bundled original anime DVDs (OADs) when they shipped in September 2015, April 2016, December 2016, September 2017, April 2019, August 2019, and September 2020, respectively. (The 16th manga volume bundled a DVD of the anime film.)

Sources: Sentai Filmworks, HIDIVE