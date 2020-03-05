Seitokai Yakuindomo Anime Film Streams on HIDIVE

Film begins streaming on March 10

HIDIVE announced on Tuesday that it will begin streaming Gekijōban Seitokai Yakuindomo , the theatrical anime project based on Tozen Ujiie 's Seitokai Yakuindomo manga, on March 10 at 1:00 p.m. EDT.

The anime will be available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Uruguay, Venezuela, Spain, Portugal, and Mexico.

The anime film opened in Japan in July 2017. The film topped the Japanese mini-theater rankings for two consecutive weekends.

Anime studio GoHands is producing a second anime film. The Klockworx Co., Ltd. will release the film on July 10.

Seitokai Yakuindomo centers around Ōsai Academy, a former all-girls private high school that was integrated to include boys. The student body is split between 524 girls and 28 boys. Takatoshi Tsuda is pushed into becoming the vice president of the student council, where he is the lone male member surrounded by girls.

The slice-of-life comedy story inspired two television anime seasons, original video anime projects, and several previous anime DVDs bundled with the manga.

The 12th, 13th, 14th, 15th, 17th, and 18th manga volumes all bundled original anime DVDs when they shipped in September 2015, April 2016, December 2016, September 2017, April 2019, and August 2019, respectively. (The 16th manga volume bundled a DVD of the anime film.) The manga's 19th volume will bundle a new OAD on September 17, 2020.

Source: HIDIVE