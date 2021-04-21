Capcom Announces The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles Game for Switch, PS4, PC on July 27 in West

Compilation with both Dai Gyakuten Saiban games launches in Japan on July 29

CAPCOM announced on Wednesday that it will release The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, a compilation that includes the 2015 The Great Ace Attorney : Adventures ( Dai Gyakuten Saiban ) and the 2017 The Great Ace Attorney : Resolve ( Dai Gyakuten Saiban 2: Naruhodō Ryūnosuke no Kakugo ) games, in the West on July 27 and in Japan on July 29. The game will launch physically and digitally for Nintendo Switch, as well as digitally for PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam in the West. The game will get physical and digital releases for both the Switch and PS4 versions in Japan. The company began streaming a trailer:

English

Japanese

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles will include both English and Japanese language options. The compilation will feature bonus content that was previously DLC in the original releases, including additional mini-episodes, videos, and alternate costumes. There will be a "From the Vaults" DLC with art and music as an early purchase bonus.

The release will also be available as part of an Ace Attorney Turnabout Collection that bundles The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles and the Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy compilations.

CAPCOM released Dai Gyakuten Saiban for the Nintendo 3DS in July 2015. The game is set during the 18th century in Meiji Era Japan. The game's protagonist is Ryunosuke Naruhodo, an ancestor of main series protagonist Ryūichi Naruhodō (Phoenix Wright). Ryunosuke eventually travels to London to further his studies, where he meets Herlock Sholmes. The sequel shipped in Japan for 3DS in August 2017.

CAPCOM released the first video game in the Ace Attorney franchise titled Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney in October 2001.

CAPCOM released the Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy ( Gyakuten Saiban 1 2 3 Naruhodō Selection ) game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC (via Steam ) in English in April 2019. The trilogy compiles the first three games in the Ace Attorney franchise . The company released the trilogy in Japan on the Nintendo 3DS in April 2014 and then released it in December 2014 in North America and Europe.

The first Ace Attorney anime series premiered in April 2016 and covered the first two games in the franchise . Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and Funimation released the anime on home video. A second season premiered in October 2018 in Japan. Crunchyroll streamed the series with subtitles, and Funimation streamed a simuldub.