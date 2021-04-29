Funimation Streams English Dub for Bungo & Alchemist Anime

Funimation announced on Thursday that it will begin streaming the English dub of Bungo and Alchemist -Gears of Judgement- ( Bungō to Alchemist: Shinpan no Haguruma ), the television anime of DMM Games' Bungō to Alchemist game, on Friday. All 13 dubbed episodes will premiere on the same day.

The English cast includes:

Michael Sinterniklaas is the producer of the English dub at NYAV Post . Laura Stahl is the voice director, and Rachel Slotky is the casting director and production supervisor. Chelsey Cohen is the recording engineer, and Michael Schneider is the audio engineer. Shaun Cromwell is in charge of mixing. Zoe Martin and Clark Cheng are the production assistants.

The anime premiered in Japan in April 2020, and Funimation streamed the series in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Ireland.

In the original simulation game, players become special librarians who join forces with reborn literary figures. They fight together to protect literary works from "erosive agents" who steal literature from people's memories. The game's main cast members are reprising their roles for the anime, led by Junichi Suwabe as real-life novelist Ryūnosuke Akutagawa.

Toshinori Watanabe ( Tokyo Ghoul:re , Mix ) directed the anime at OLM. Jirō Ishii ( Under the Dog , 428: Shibuya Scramble ) was credited with the anime's world setting after being credited for the same on the game. Jun Kumagai ( Shōwa Genroku Rakugo Shinjū , Hamatora ) wrote and supervised the series scripts. Atsuko Nakajima ( Ranma ½ , Tokyo Ghoul:re , Hakuoki: Demon of the Fleeting Blossom ) served as character designer and chief animation director. The game's composer Hideki Sakamoto (NoixyCroak) returned to compose the music, and Yasunori Ebina directed the sound.

The four-member male vocal unit Urashimasakatasen perform the opening theme song "Good-Bye," and Yoshino Nanjō performs the anime's ending theme song "Yabu no Naka no Synthesis."

The online PC browser game launched in November 2016, followed by a smartphone app for iOS and Android devices in June 2017. The game has also inspired soundtrack and line reading CDs, "anthology comics," and other print publications. The game inspired a stage play that ran in Tokyo and Kyoto from February to March 2019.