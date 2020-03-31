Funimation to Stream Bungo & Alchemist Anime in Spring

Funimation announced on Tuesday that it will stream Bungo and Alchemist -Gears of Judgement- ( Bungō to Alchemist: Shinpan no Haguruma ), the television anime of DMM Games' Bungō to Alchemist game as part of the spring 2020 season in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Ireland.

The anime will premiere on TV Tokyo on Friday at 25:23 (effectively Saturday at 1:23 a.m.), before debuting later that night on TV Osaka and TV Aichi . The series will then premiere on AT-X on Saturday at 11:00 p.m.

In the original simulation game, players become special librarians who join forces with reborn literary figures. They fight together to protect literary works from "erosive agents" who steal literature from people's memories. The game's main cast members are reprising their roles for the anime, led by Junichi Suwabe as real-life novelist Ryūnosuke Akutagawa .

Toshinori Watanabe ( Tokyo Ghoul:re , MIX) is directing the anime at OLM. Jirō Ishii ( Under the Dog , 428: Shibuya Scramble ) is credited with the anime's world setting after being credited for the same on the game. Jun Kumagai ( Shōwa Genroku Rakugo Shinjū , Hamatora ) is writing and supervising the series scripts. Atsuko Nakajima ( Ranma ½ , Tokyo Ghoul:re , Hakuoki: Demon of the Fleeting Blossom ) is serving as character designer and chief animation director. The game's composer Hideki Sakamoto (NoixyCroak) is returning to compose the music, and Yasunori Ebina is directing the sound.

The four-member male vocal unit Urashimasakatasen perform the opening theme song "Good-Bye," and Yoshino Nanjō performs the anime's ending theme song "Yabu no Naka no Synthesis."

The online PC browser game launched in November 2016, followed by a smartphone app for iOS and Android devices in June 2017. The game has also inspired soundtrack and line reading CDs, "anthology comics," and other print publications. The game inspired a stage play that ran in Tokyo and Kyoto from February to March 2019.