Virtual Crunchyroll Expo Hosts Japanese Bands Burnout Syndromes, 7 Billion Dots, Magic of LiFE, Rhythmic Toy World

The event will also host voice actors Bryce Papenbrook ( Attack on Titan , Demon Slayer , Sword Art Online ) and Zeno Robinson ( My Hero Academia , Fire Force , Re:Zero ).

The event will host a preview of the first 15 minutes of the upcoming original video anime ( OVA ) for TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You titled Tonikaku Kawaii ~SNS~ .

Crunchyroll announced on March 12 that this year's Crunchyroll Expo convention will be a free virtual event from August 5-7 in order to emphasize the health of attendees, staff, exhibitors, and guests.

Customers who rolled over their tickets from Crunchyroll Expo 2020 can roll them over again for next year's in-person event, regardless of if prices change, or can request a full refund.

This year's physical Crunchyroll Expo was scheduled take place on August 6-8 at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California.

Crunchyroll announced last June that it canceled the 2020 physical Crunchyroll Expo due to the nature of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and in order to emphasize the health of attendees, staff, exhibitors, and guests. The convention moved to an online format in September 2020 with guest panels, interactive events, special announcements, and other content.

Source: Crunchyroll