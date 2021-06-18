Funimation Streams The Stranger by the Shore Boys-Love Anime Film on July 9

Funimation announced on Friday during its Summer Season Preview event that it will exclusively stream The Stranger by the Shore ( Umibe no Étranger ) boys-love anime film on July 9 in English and in Japanese with English, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitles. The film will stream in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Scandinavian countries, Brazil, and Mexico.

The English dub cast includes:

The anime film of Kanna Kii 's Umibe no Étranger ( L'étranger du Plage or The Stranger on the Beach) manga opened in Japan in September 2020.

The story centers on Mio, a high school boy who lost his parents at an early age. Shun, a gay aspiring novelist living near Mio's house on a remote island in Okinawa, noticed Mio sitting for hours at a bench on the beach. They grew closer to each other, but Mio had to leave Okinawa. Three years later, Mio returns to face his feelings.

Taishi Murata is playing Shin Hashimoto in the film, while Yoshitsugu Matsuoka is playing Mio Chibana. Yu Shimamura is playing Sakurako.

Akiyo Ohashi ( Land of the Lustrous manga's 2013 promotional video, Sakura Capsule ) directed the anime at Studio Hibari , and also served as scriptwriter and storyboarder. Kii, a former animator, supervised the film, and also designed the film's characters. Mayumi Watanabe was the chief animation director, while Takashi Hashimoto iwass the effects animation director. Composer and musician Mina Kubota ( Aria the Animation , Macross Delta , A Whisker Away ) composed the film's music.

Umibe no Étranger is Kii's debut work as a manga creator, and it ran in Shodensha 's On Blue magazine in 2013. Kii launched a sequel manga titled Harukaze no Etranger ( L'étranger du zéphyr or The Stranger of the Spring Breeze) in On Blue in July 2014. Shodensha published the manga's third compiled book volume in July 2017.

Seven Seas licensed the manga under the title Seaside Stranger , and it will debut the manga in English in July.