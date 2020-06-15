Umibe no Étranger Boys-Love Anime Film Casts Yu Shimamura as Sakurako

The official website for the anime film of Kanna Kii 's Umibe no Étranger ( L'étranger du Plage or The Stranger on the Beach) manga announced on Monday that Yu Shimamura is playing Sakurako.

As previously announced, Taishi Murata is playing Shin Hashimoto in the film, while Yoshitsugu Matsuoka is playing Mio Chibana. The film will open in Japan on September 11.

Akiyo Ohashi ( Land of the Lustrous manga's 2013 promotional video, Sakura Capsule ) is directing the anime at Studio Hibari , and is also serving as scriptwriter and storyboarder. Kii, a former animator, is supervising the film, and is also drawing the film's character designs. Mayumi Watanabe is the chief animation director, while Takashi Hashimoto is the effects animation director.

Other staff members include:

Shochiku is distributing the anime. The project is Blue Lynx's third project, after the Twittering Birds Never Fly and Given theatrical anime films, although the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) delayed the Given film from its scheduled May 16 opening.

Fuji TV announced the anime adaptation of Kanna Kii 's Umibe no Étranger on October 18.

The story centers on Mio, a high school boy who lost his parents at an early age. Shun, a gay aspiring novelist living near Mio's house on a remote island in Okinawa, noticed Mio sitting for hours at a bench on the beach. They grew closer to each other, but Mio had to leave Okinawa. Three years later, Mio returns to face his feelings.

Umibe no Étranger is Kii's debut work as a manga creator, and it ran in Shodensha 's On Blue magazine in 2013. Kii launched a sequel manga titled Harukaze no Etranger ( L'étranger du zéphyr or The Stranger of the Spring Breeze) on On Blue in July 2014. Shodensha published the manga's third compiled book volume in July 2017.