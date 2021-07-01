Mermaid Melody: Pichi Pichi Pitch Manga Gets Sequel in August

The August issue of Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine announced on Friday that Pink Hanamori will launch Mermaid Melody: Pichi Pichi Pitch aqua , a sequel to her Mermaid Melody: Pichi Pichi Pitch manga, in the magazine's next issue on August 3. The magazine teases that the manga will feature a "new blue romance" starring Lucia's daughter. The manga will have a color opening page and will be featured on the next issue's front cover.

While Hanamori drew the art for the original manga and Michiko Yokote wrote the story, only Hanamori is credited for the new manga.

Hanamori and Yokote serialized the original manga in Nakayoshi from 2002 to 2005. The manga had seven volumes. In the manga's story, Lucia is a mermaid princess on a journey to find a pearl she entrusted to a human boy she rescued as a young girl. However, she cannot tell the boy that she is a mermaid, or else she will turn into sea foam.

The manga inspired a television anime that ran for 91 episodes from 2003 to 2004.