Restaurant to Another World Anime Season 2 Posts Teaser, More Staff

The official website for the second television anime season of Junpei Inuzuka and Katsumi Enami 's Restaurant to Another World ( Isekai Shokudō ) light novel series updated on Thursday with a new teaser promotional video, new key visual, and more staff members on Thursday.





The newly announced staff members are:

Satou, Tsuchiya, Tsujibayashi, TOMISIRO , and Flying Dog are returning from the first season, but the other staff members above are new for this season.

The website also confirmed that the anime will premiere in Japan in October on TV Tokyo , TV Osaka , AT-X , and other channels. The cast will appear in a talk session that will play in advance screenings of the first two episodes on September 11 at nine theaters throughout Japan.

The returning cast includes:

Masato Jinbo returns as director and series script supervisor, but OLM replaces SILVER LINK as the animation studio. Yasukazu Shoji ( Go-Go Tamagotchi! , Kami-sama Minarai: Himitsu no Cocotama ) is the new character designer, replacing Keiichi Sano and Takao Sano .

Seven Seas is publishing the light novel series in English, and it describes the story:

“Western Cuisine Nekoya” seems like a typical restaurant on the outside, but it hides an amazing secret: on Saturdays, portals to another world appear that allow all manner of unearthly creatures to sit down for a nice meal. Elves, dragons, or anyone else who wants to sample our world's cuisine is welcome to partake before returning to their world, sated and ready for their next quest. This lovely light novel series, never before published in English, celebrates even the simplest of our foods as fantastical adventures in fine dining. Bon appétit!

The Virtual Crunchyroll Expo event will screen the world premiere of the Restaurant to Another World 2 season next week.

Inuzuka launched the story on the Shōsetsu-ka ni Narō (literally, "Let's Become Novelists") website in 2013, and Shufunotomo 's Hero Bunko imprint published the first print volume in February 2015. Inami has been drawing the illustrations. The fifth volume shipped in Japan in March 2019.

The novels inspired the first television anime that premiered in July 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and FUNimation Entertainment streamed a dub .

Crunchyroll also began offering simultaneous publication of Takaaki Kugatsu 's earlier manga adaptation in July 2017. The manga launched in November 2016 and ended in 2019.