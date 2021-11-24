News
Tokyo Twenty Fourth Ward Anime's 1st Video Unveils More Cast & Staff, Opening Song, January 5 Debut
posted on by Egan Loo
A live-streamed special for CloverWorks' new original television anime series Tokyo Twenty Fourth Ward (Tokyo 24-ku) unveiled the first full promotional video and the first key visual for the anime on Wednesday. The video announces and previews the opening song "Paper Sky" by the rock band Survive Said the Prophet. It also announces more cast and staff members as well as the January 5 premiere for the anime.
The newly announced cast members are:
- Manaka Iwami as Asumi Suidō
- Yui Makino as Mari Sakuragi
- Nanami Tomaru as Kinako
- Hitomi Nabatame as Sakiko Tsuzuragawa
- Taiten Kusunoki as Gori Suidō
- Sayaka Ohara as Kanae Suidō
- Sōma Saitō as Kunai
- Atsushi Imaruoka as Yamamori
- Eri Kitamura as Lucky
- Yōji Ueda as Hiroki Shirakaba
- Rina Hidaka as Kozue Shirakaba
- Yūichi Nakamura as Wataru Tsukushi
- Yumiri Hanamori as Kana Shishido
- Hiroya Egashira as Kaoru Shindō
The newly announced staff members are:
- Chief Animation Directors: Akira Takata, Kiminori Itō, Majiro
- Assistant Director: Hidetoshi Takahashi
- Prop Design: Akira Takata
- Graphic Design: Hideki Kawahara, Megumi Soeno
- Art Design: Yoshinori Shiozawa
- Art Director: Minami Kasuga
- Color Key Artist: Kazuko Nakashima
- 2D Design: Aya Kubota
- Special Effects: Ayaka Shimizu
- CG Director: Katsuaki Miyaji
- Compositing Director of Photography: Yūya Sakuma
- Editing: Akinori Mishima
- Sound Director: Yoshikazu Iwanami
The anime will premiere with a one-hour special on the Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11 channels on January 5 at 24:00 (effectively, January 6 at midnight) before moving to its regular timeslot at 24:30 (12:30 a.m.) It will run on the ABC TV and Mētele.
Naokatsu Tsuda (director of first four JoJo's Bizarre Adventure anime seasons, chief director of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind) is directing the anime at CloverWorks. Vio Shimokura of Nitroplus is writing and overseeing the series scripts. FiFS (made up of Shuji Sogabe and Kanako Nono) is designing the characters, and Takahiro Kishida (Baccano!, Durarara!!, Haikyu!!) is adapting those designs for animation. Hideyuki Fukasawa (Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works, Flowers of Evil) is composing the music.
The anime stars:
- Junya Enoki as Shūta Aoi
- Yūma Uchida as Ran Akagi
- Kaito Ishikawa as Koki Suidō
The anime takes place on an artificial island floating in Tokyo Bay, named "Kyokutō Hōreigai Tokubetsu Chiku" (Far East Special District Outside of the Law), nicknamed "24th Ward." The manga centers on three childhood friends born and raised on the island: Ran, Koki, and Shuta. The three have different social standings, hobbies, and personalities, but they are always hanging out together. But their relationships will change dramatically after a certain incident.
At a memorial ceremony one year after the incident, the three happen to meet again, and all of their phones start to ring at once. The phone call is from a friend they thought was dead, urging them to "choose the future." Each young man will believe in their own way of doing things to protect the future of the people of the 24th Ward.
Source:s Tokyo Twenty Fourth Ward anime's website, Comic Natalie