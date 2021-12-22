Komi Can't Communicate Anime Gets 2nd Season

2nd season premieres in April 2022

The official website and Twitter account for the television anime of Tomohito Oda 's Komi Can't Communicate ( Comi-san wa Comyushō desu. ) manga announced on Thursday that the series is getting a second season in April 2022. Netflix revealed on Twitter that it will stream the second part in 2022.

The website and account will reveal more information on the second season at a later date.

The 12th and final episode of the anime's first season aired on Thursday.

The anime premiered on TV Tokyo and other channels on October 6. The anime started streaming exclusively on Netflix in Japan on October 7.

Netflix debuted the anime outside of Japan on October 21, two weeks after its Japanese premiere, with weekly new episodes. Netflix will stream the anime in over 190 countries and territories in eight languages dubbed and 31 languages subtitled.

Ayumu Watanabe ( Mysterious Girlfriend X , After the Rain , Children of the Sea ) was the chief director for the anime, while Kazuki Kawagoe ( Beyblade Burst God storyboarder and episode director) directed the anime at OLM . Deko Akao ( Snow White with the Red Hair , Noragami , Flying Witch ) was in charge of series composition. Atsuko Nakajima ( Hakuoki: Demon of the Fleeting Blossom , Ranma ½ , Tokyo Ghoul:re ) designed the characters.

Cider Girl performed the opening theme song "Cinderella." Kitri performed the ending theme song "Hikareinochi."

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Timid Tadano is a total wallflower, and that's just the way he likes it. But all that changes when he finds himself alone in a classroom on the first day of high school with the legendary Komi. He quickly realizes she isn't aloof—she's just super awkward. Now he's made it his mission to help her on her quest to make 100 friends!

Oda launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday in May 2016, after first publishing a one-shot version of the manga in September 2015. Shogakukan published the manga's 23rd compiled book volume on October 18. Viz Media published the manga's 16th volume on August 14.

The manga also inspired a live-action series that premiered on September 6 on NHK General's "Yorudora" late-night drama block