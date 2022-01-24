Live-Action Rokuhōdō Yotsuiro Biyori TV Show Casts Shigeyuki Totsugi, Sho Nishigaki

Yuzuna Katō also joins cast for 5th episode

The staff of the live-action television series of Yū Shimizu 's Rokuhōdō Yotsuiro Biyori manga revealed new cast members for the series on Monday.

Shigeyuki Totsugi (center left in image above) and Sho Nishigaki (center right) will play Kōichirō Kamiko and Senri Hanaoka, the handsome chefs of a rival Italian restaurant of Rokuhōdō. Yuzuna Katō (bottom in image above) will play Mari, the daughter of one of the restaurant's helping hands. The characters will appear in the series' fifth episode on February 12.

The series stars Nozomu Kotaki of Johnny's West (top in image above) as Sui (Kyо̄sui Tо̄goku).

The staff also unveiled a new visual.

The show debuted on TV Asahi 's Oshidora Saturday block on January 15. Yōko Izumisawa is writing the screenplay. Yumiko Miwa is the general producer at TV Asahi . Sari Kijima , Shūhei Toshi, Yasuyuki Niino, and Risa Hikita are producing the series. Yuki Saito , Keisuke Shibata, and Eriko Sato are directing the series. THEFOOL Inc. is cooperating on the production.

The manga inspired an anime that premiered in April 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The story of both the original manga and the anime takes place at a popular Japanese-style tea house called Rokuhōdō. Four specialists work there: Sui makes the tea, Gure creates latte art, Tsubaki makes the sweets, and Tokitaka cooks. In addition to serving their customers, they sometimes help them solve their problems.

Shimizu's original manga launched in Go Go Bunch in October 2013. The manga moved to Monthly Comic @Bunch in January 2018 shortly before Go Go Bunch ended publication. Shinchosha published the 15th compiled book volume in October 2021.

Source: Comic Natalie