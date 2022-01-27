News
Toho Animation Reveals Wonderism Anime Music Video Project
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Toho Animation announced a new anime music video project titled Wonderism: Kimi o Yobu Koe (The Voice Calling Out to You) on Thursday. The project will debut an anime music video in March.
🎬MV制作には— ワンダリズム きみを呼ぶ声【公式】 (@wonderism_kobe) January 27, 2022
新進気鋭の若きアーティストが集結！！
原案・コンセプトデザインを担当するのは
有名アーティストのMVや人気アニメにも携わる
今注目のアニメーター
【しの】@cozy_ashfilm
荒廃した近未来を背景とした独特の世界感で
目の前にある日常の”新たな物語”を届けます🌈#ワンきみ #MV pic.twitter.com/rWPxdVXy8H
The project focuses on "reevaluating one's hometown" and telling stories that come from rural areas. The video will focus on Kobe City, a common setting in Japanese films, often considered one of the birthplaces of Japanese cinema, and a city where "new stories constantly emerge from." The video will tell a sci-fi fantasy story set in the city's Goshikizuka Kofun tomb mound.
Shino is credited for the original concept, and as concept designer, and animator. Piano rock band HOWL BE QUIET performs the project's titular theme song "Wonderism." Katsuhiro Takei is credited for planning for the project.
