Toho Animation Reveals Wonderism Anime Music Video Project

Toho Animation announced a new anime music video project titled Wonderism: Kimi o Yobu Koe (The Voice Calling Out to You) on Thursday. The project will debut an anime music video in March.

The project focuses on "reevaluating one's hometown" and telling stories that come from rural areas. The video will focus on Kobe City, a common setting in Japanese films, often considered one of the birthplaces of Japanese cinema, and a city where "new stories constantly emerge from." The video will tell a sci-fi fantasy story set in the city's Goshikizuka Kofun tomb mound.

Shino is credited for the original concept, and as concept designer, and animator. Piano rock band HOWL BE QUIET performs the project's titular theme song "Wonderism." Katsuhiro Takei is credited for planning for the project.

