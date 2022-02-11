Chi's Sweet Home Manga Gets New Chapter on February 17

Manga ended in 2015, inspired 2 TV anime, 2 3D CG anime

This year's 11th issue of Kodansha 's Morning magazine announced on Thursday that Kanata Konami will draw a new chapter for her Chi's Sweet Home manga in the magazine's next issue on February 17.

The manga centers around a kitten who gets lost after walking out into the real world for the first time. A boy named Yōhei Yamada discovers her, but the Yamada family's apartment building prohibits pets. After failing to find a new home, the Yamadas decide to defy the rules and raise Chi themselves. Most of Chi's coming-of-age stories revolve around the Yamadas or the cats, dogs, and the occasional rabbit that live in the neighborhood.

Konami launched the series in Morning in 2004, and she ended the manga in the magazine in June 2015. Kodansha shipped the 12th and final volume in Japan in the same month. Vertical licensed the manga in 2009, and the company released the 12th volume in November 2015. The company also rereleased the series in three-in-one omnibus format.

The manga inspired two 2D television anime series in 2008 and 2009. Crunchyroll streamed the second television anime series, titled Chi's New Address , in various countries as it aired in Japan. Discotek Media licensed both seasons and released them on DVD.

The series also inspired the Chi's Sweet Adventure 3D CG anime. The anime's first season premiered in Japan in October 2016. Amazon began streaming Chi's Sweet Adventure on its Anime Strike service with English subtitles in January 2017, and it also streamed an English dub . The second season premiered in April 2018. Amazon once again streamed the second season.