Ablaze Licenses Magical Beast Sherbert Manga

Ablaze announced on Thursday that it has licensed the Magical Beast Sherbert manga, an adaptation of the anime series based on K-LINE's Sherbert (Mahō Shojū Sherbert) character. The company will release the manga physically and digitally worldwide in 2023. Diamond Comic and Diamond Book Distributors are distributing the print version.

Rai☆ is writing the story, and Mochiusagi is drawing the manga.

K-LINE, a company that makes kigurumi and fur suits, designed the Sherbert character for its Showcase line. The "Sherbert Shenanigans!" YouTube channel describes the character's story:

Sherbert is a magical creature from another realm called Lylasia, where different species of magical creatures are locked in a Magical Beast War. Immature and infinitely curious, Sherbert accidentally triggers a portal and ends up in our world. Without any knowledge about our world and our ways, he vows to become a hero here...and battles other magical creatures who make their way across the rift.

Takashi Yamamoto ( Final Approach , Jewelpet Twinkle , Onigiri ) is directing the anime at ZEXCS ( ZEXCS also works on the animated segments of the videos on the "Sherbert Shenanigans!" YouTube channel.). K-LINE is also credited for the original character design. Sherberts' Productions is credited as writer and producer.

