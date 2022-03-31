News
Ablaze Licenses Magical Beast Sherbert Manga
posted on by Alex Mateo
Ablaze announced on Thursday that it has licensed the Magical Beast Sherbert manga, an adaptation of the anime series based on K-LINE's Sherbert (Mahō Shojū Sherbert) character. The company will release the manga physically and digitally worldwide in 2023. Diamond Comic and Diamond Book Distributors are distributing the print version.
Rai☆ is writing the story, and Mochiusagi is drawing the manga.
K-LINE, a company that makes kigurumi and fur suits, designed the Sherbert character for its Showcase line. The "Sherbert Shenanigans!" YouTube channel describes the character's story:
Sherbert is a magical creature from another realm called Lylasia, where different species of magical creatures are locked in a Magical Beast War. Immature and infinitely curious, Sherbert accidentally triggers a portal and ends up in our world. Without any knowledge about our world and our ways, he vows to become a hero here...and battles other magical creatures who make their way across the rift.
Takashi Yamamoto (Final Approach, Jewelpet Twinkle, Onigiri) is directing the anime at ZEXCS (ZEXCS also works on the animated segments of the videos on the "Sherbert Shenanigans!" YouTube channel.). K-LINE is also credited for the original character design. Sherberts' Productions is credited as writer and producer.
Source: Press release