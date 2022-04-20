Akihito Yoshitomi Ends 24-ku no Hanako-san Manga

The June issue of Akita Shoten 's Champion RED magazine published the final chapter of Akihito Yoshitomi 's 24-ku no Hanako-san (Hanako in the 24th Ward) manga on Tuesday. The manga's fourth volume will ship on June 20.

The manga takes place in a Tokyo with a "24th Ward," an extradimensional space where physics obeys different laws, and is sealed off from the rest of the city due to the danger it poses. The manga centers on Kōsuke, a high school boy who enters the 24th Ward to search for his missing younger brother. There, he meets Hanako, a mysterious girl who he initially rebuffs, but is slowly drawn to. Together, they unveil the mysteries of the 24th Ward as they search for Kōsuke's brother.

Yoshitomi published the manga as a one-shot in Champion RED in August 2019, before launching the manga as a serialization in the magazine in January 2020. Akita Shoten published the manga's third volume in October 2021.

Yoshitomi's Eat-Man The Main Dish manga launched in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine in May 2014 and ended in June 2019. Kodansha published six volumes for the series.

Yoshitomi drew his original Eat-Man manga from 1996 to 2002. The story follows Bolt Crank, a man who can eat anything and reproduce it in his right hand. The original manga received anime adaptations in 1997 and 1998. Bandai Entertainment released Eat-Man `98 on DVD with an English dub , and Discotek Media released both anime on DVD with English subtitles.

ADV Manga published Yoshitomi's Ray manga, while Section23 Films released the Ray television anime and the Blue Drop anime inspired by Yoshitomi's manga of the same name. Yoshitomi also drew Cyborg 009 Vs. Devilman : Breakdown , the manga adaptation of the Cyborg 009 Vs. Devilman crossover anime. The one compiled volume shipped in April 2016.

Yoshitomi launched the Kyō Kara Mirai (The Future From Today) on Hero's Inc. 's Flat Heros website in October 2019, and it is still ongoing.