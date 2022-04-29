Oda Cinnamon Nobunaga's Una Megurogawa Launches New Manga in June

The June issue of Coamix 's Monthly Comic Zenon magazine revealed on Monday that Una Megurogawa will launch a new manga titled Neko no Okite (The Cat Code) in Coamix 's Web Comic Zenon website on June 3. The manga centers on an old lady who takes care of cats. Unbeknonwnst to her, the cats can actually walk upright and talk, but have a code that prohibits them from being a cat anymore if this is discovered.

The magazine also revealed that Ameko Kaeruda 's Kōcha no Majo no Yūga Naru Madogiwa Life (The Black Tea Witch's Dignified Life by the Window) story is inspiring a manga adaptation by Orifuji titled Kōcha no Majo no Yūga Naru Kyūtei Seikatsu (The Black Tea Witch's Dignified Courtly Life) in Web Comic Zenon on May 27. The original story centers on a secretly strong former mercenary witch who now spends her time in a new identity, seen as a useless court witch that can only brew tea. While she hides her former power to slack off, the kingdom's princess secretly yearns for her. Kaeruda published the story in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2020.

Megurogawa recently ended her Oda Cinnamon Nobunaga ( Oda Shinamon Nobunaga ) manga in August 2021, and the manga's 10th volume shipped last October. The manga launched in Monthly Comic Zenon magazine, as well as on the Web Comic Zenyon service, in May 2016. The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

J-Novel Club is publishing Kaeruda's Sexiled: My Sexist Party Leader Kicked Me Out, So I Teamed Up With a Mythical Sorceress! light novels, as well as the A Lily Blooms in Another World novels.